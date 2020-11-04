Vetrimaaran announces his next film Sasikumar as the lead actor

Apart from scripting and screenplay writing, Vetrimaaran is also on board the film as a co-producer.

In what comes as an unexpected announcement, critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran has joined hands with Kollywood’s popular actor Sasikumar. Taking to his Twitter space, producer Kathiresan revealed the news while stating that his home banner 5 Star Productions will bankroll the project. The producer also shared photo with Vetrimaaran and Sasikumar while revealing the news. Vetrimaaran will be writing script and screenplay for the yet to be titled project.

Hearsay has that the project will be based in Chennai and Madurai and will have an intense storyline. Sharing the photo, the producer wrote, “We are happy to announce our next project-8 joint with Director Vetrimaran's Grassroot Film Company. Starring @SasikumarDir (sic)." It is reported that the film will go on floors in January 2021 after Pongal festival. Yesterday, when it was reported that the producer would make an announcement about his next film today, it was assumed that it would be about the Tamil remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

We are happy to announce our next project-8 joint with Director Vetrimaran's Grassroot Film Company

Starring @SasikumarDir @johnsoncinepro pic.twitter.com/EdLKrMoJOS — Five star Kathiresan (@5starcreationss) November 4, 2020

Though fans are disappointed as there was no news about the Tamil remake, this unexpected collaboration between Vetrimaaran and Sasikumar came as a sweet surprise. Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran’s next directorial venture will be Suriya’s Vaadivaasal. On the other hand, Sasikumar will be next seen in the remake of the classic Tamil film Mundhanai Mudichu, where Aishwarya Rajessh will be reprising the role of veteran actor Urvasi. It was rumoured sometime back that Sasikumar will be playing the lead role in Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s Tamil remake.

