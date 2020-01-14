Vetrimaaran directorial Polladhavan's Hindi remake Guns of Banaras first look REVEALED

It is well-known that Dhanush starrer Polladhavan is being remade in Hindi. The first look poster of the film, titled as Guns of Banaras was released recently. The film features Karan Nath in the lead role. The film’s cast also includes Nathalia Kaur, Abhimanyu Singh, Ganesh Venkataraman, Shilpa Shirodkar, Zarina Wahab, Mohan Agashe, Tej Sapru among the others. Directed by Shekhar Suri, Guns of Banaras is produced by Ashok Manshi and Shaina Nath Taldar.

Even though the film’s shooting was wrapped up a long time ago, the film was not released owing to various delays in the production. Guns of Banaras is scheduled to hit the screens on February 28, 2020. Apart from this Hindi remake, Polladhavan has already been remade in Telugu as Kurradu and in Kannada as Punda.

Meanwhile, director Vetrimaaran and Dhanush gave a megahit movie Asuran last year. Asuran was one of the best movies of the year and it recently crossed 100 days in cinema halls. The film had Dhanush playing dual roles and it had Manju Warrier as the lead lady. Pasupathi and Prakash Raj were seen playing prominent roles in Asuran. Dhanush will be next seen in Pattas, which will hit the big screens on January 15, 2020. His movie with Karthik Subbaraj was wrapped up recently and he is currently shooting his next film with Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj. Vetrimaaran, on the other hand, will be directing Suriya's next, Vaadi Vaasal.