Vetrimaaran, Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara & Vignesh Shivan join hands for an anthology titled Paava Kadhaigal

It was recently announced that an anthology film titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai was underway. Now, yet another exciting anthology titled Paava Kadhaigal has been announced. This anthology will be directed by Vetrimaaran, Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara Prasad and Gautham Menon. It is revealed that the film will have stories about how love, pride and honour influence a relationship, and how they create complexity in a relationship. Jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara's Flying Unicorn Entertainment, it is expected that the film’s release date will be announced soon.

As far as the casting is concerned, the film has Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran as the lead actors. Talking about the film, Gautham Vasudev Menon said that it was his first experience to work alongside the other three directors and it was a tremendous opportunity for him. He added that it is a complex and different theme and all the directors are looking to make it in an authentic manner.

While Vetrimaaran stated that he enjoyed making the film and it was a fulfilling process, Sudha Kongara stated that she was happy that the film will reach viewers in India and around the world. Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, stated that it was an incredible opportunity to work alongside three respected directors who believe in his story as much as he does.

Credits :Indian Express

