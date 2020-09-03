Vetrimaaran issues clarification on collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay; Says 'It will happen in the future'

While reports about the duo's collaboration came up online, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in AR Murugadoss directorial and Vetrimaaran's next directorial venture will have Suriya as the lead actor.

One of the most successful and critically acclaimed directors of Kollywood is Vetrimaaran. His films have never failed to shine bright at the Box Office, and they have always been critically acclaimed. In recent reports, it was stated that he was all set to join hands with Thalapathy Vijay. However, the reports faded away after it was announced that AR Murugadoss will be directing Vijay’s next film. Now, during an interview, the director revealed that the film will happen in future.

According to The Times of India, the ace director has already started working on script for his film with Thalapathy Vijay and he will wait for Vijay’s call to kick-start the project. It looks like a mass filled entertainer is on the cards for Kollywood movie buffs. The director-actor duo was supposed to join hands for Vijay’s film after Master. However, it did not happen due to unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran’s next directorial venture after Asuran is Suriya’s Vaadivasal. Apparently, the film is a revenge drama and it will be around the bull-taming festival, Jallikattu. Vijay, on the other hand, is currently awaiting the release of his film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Titled Master, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading ladies. Buzz is that his upcoming film with AR Murugadoss will have Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading lady.

