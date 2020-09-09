  1. Home
Vetrimaaran joins the ‘I don’t know Hindi’ t shirt trend with son; PHOTO goes viral

After Yuvan Shankar Raja, now critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran has taken over the internet with his photo along with his son.
For the last two days, photos of celebrities have been wearing t-shirt with message of the not imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu. First, it was started by Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and his wife Kiki Shanthnu. Later, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja took over the internet after he shared his photo with a similar message. Now, a photo of critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran with his son has surfaced online. As soon as the photo surfaced online, it took the internet by storm.

In the photo, they both can be seen in the t-shirt with a message, “I am a Tamil Paesum Indian” (I am a Tamil speaking Indian). The whole trend started after BJP State Treasurer SR Sekar criticised actor Shanthnu and his wife Keerthi for wearing t-shirts that mentioned ‘I do not know Hindi’. As soon as this happened, several actors and other Kollywood personalities started posting their photos on Twitter with similar t-shirts.

Also Read: Suriya’s Vaadivasal: Andrea Jeremiah to play the leading lady in the Vetrimaaran directorial?

It should be noted that Vetrimaaran made the headlines recently after a piece of news about his bitter encounter in Delhi airport surfaced online. Apparently, the director was humiliated in the airport for not knowing Hindi. He was on his way to collect his National Award for the film Aadukalam when the incident happened. On the work front, Vetrimaaran’s next directorial venture is Vaadivasal which has Suriya as the lead actor.

