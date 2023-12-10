Vetrimaaran OPENS up about exceeding budget in Viduthalai Part 1; says 'still don’t know what I’m doing...'

Directors Vetrimaaran, Karan Johar, Karthik Subbaraj, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Nelson Dilipkumar were recently spotted in an interview together for Film Companion, hosted by Anupama Chopra.

During the interview, director Vetrimaaran who had worked on the film Viduthalai Part 1 previously revealed how the initial budget for the entire film was just Rs 4.5 crores but by the time he finished the film the makers had spent a whopping amount of Rs 65 crores by then.

Director Vetrimaaran reveals the actual budget for Viduthalai Part 1

Hearing the staggering hike of the amount from Rs 4.5 to 65 crores, his contemporaries including Karan Johar and Konkana Sen were in awe of how much they had spent.

Karan Johar went on to ask whether nobody had any clue of how the budget was being managed to which Vetrimaaran replied, “I didn’t have any clue to what I was doing. I was just shooting.”

He also added, “I don’t know what I was shooting and I still don’t know what I’m doing.”

Everybody seemed to be struck by the casual nature of how Vetrimaaran achieved this feat and commented on it in his usual nature, with Karthik Subbaraj and Nelson Dilipkumar just smiling at his words.

More about Viduthalai Part 1

Viduthalai Part 1 is a period crime thriller film co-written and directed by Vetrimaaran. The film was adapted into a screenplay by B Jeyamohan from his own short story called Thunaivan. The film featured actors like Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, and Ilavarasu in prominent roles and is the first installment of a duology.

The film was heavily appreciated by the critics along with being a massive success in the theaters as well. The makers have already announced the sequel to the film called Viduthalai Part 2 which is expected to delve more deeper into the character of Vijay Sethupathi. According to reports, Mollywood actress Manju Warrier who has previously worked with Vetrimaaran for Asuran is also roped in this film as a love interest for Vijay Sethupathi.

Moreover, it is expected that Vetrimaaran is next set to make his film Vaadivaasal with Suriya after Viduthalai Part 2. Along with that buzz about his projects with Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar is still in rumors with no further update about Vada Chennai even now.

