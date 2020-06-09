Vetrimaaran’s Asuran starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier to be remade in Chinese?

Dhanush's Asuran directed by Vetrimaaran is all set to be remade in Chinese. Recently, it was announced that the film's Telugu remake will have Venkatesh Daggubati as the leading actor.

It will be fair to say that Dhanush’s Asuran is a landmark for Indian cinema. The film, which also had Manju Warrier and Pasupathi in lead roles, had a subtle take on a number of issues with caste discrimination as its main subject. Directed by Vetrimaaran, reports suggest that the film is all set to be remade in Chinese. Though there has been no official word on it yet, this news is being shared on social media widely.

Recently, the film’s Telugu remake was announced. Title Narappa, the film will have Venkatesh Daggubati playing the role of Dhanush. Director Sreekanth Addala will be directing Venkatesh again in this Telugu remake. Photos of Venkatesh from the film surfaced on social media and they took the internet by storm. In Asuran, Dhanush played the role of a father, who had a tough life as a youth.

When his young son rebels against Hindus, Dhanush tries to settle down the issue with the help of elders in the village. However, he loses his son in a brutal way after a series of fights between both the parties. The film shows how his younger son tries to avenge the loss of his brother and how Dhanush protects his family from further harm. Manju Warrier played the role of Dhanush’s wife and her laudable performance as a fearless, tough mother was yet another feather to the cap.

