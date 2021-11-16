Vetrimaaran supports Suriya over Jai Bhim Row: No one can be made feel lesser for doing the right thing

Suriya starrer Jai Bhim has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The film has landed into controversy post the release despite receiving accolades from critics and audiences alike. The State president of the Vanniyar Sangam, Arulmozhi has issued a legal notice against the makers of the film for showing their community in a defamatory manner. Amidst the controversy, Suriya's fans and celebs from the film industry are showing their support for the actor.

Director Vetrimaaran, in his long note, wrote, "The commitment of director T.J Gnanavel to make this film to let the world know the plight of the victims and Suriya's constant effort towards social injustice, on and off-screen is truly inspiring. #JaiBheem. It's only natural these films cause angst amongst those who don't the status quo to change. #WeStandWithSuriya. Films that question the inequalities and injustices of a society too are weapons towards social justice. We stand by the whole team of #Jaibheem."

Sharing this on Twitter, the Asuran director captioned, "No one can be made to feel lesser for doing the right thing#Jaibheem. Suriya is one star who is redefining stardom."

No one can be made to feel lesser for doing the right thing#Jaibheem. Suriya is one star who is redefining stardom. pic.twitter.com/BUdjw6v0g1 — Vetri Maaran (@VetriMaaran) November 16, 2021

Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj also reposted Vetrimaaran's note with hashtag, 'westandwithsuriya

Advocate K Balu recently issued the notice stating, "Only with malicious intention to portray Vanniyar Sangam in poor light, the makers have deliberately framed certain scenes of the movie, only to cause greater disrepute to the community."

