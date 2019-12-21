Vetrimaaran to team up with Suriya for his next; Details inside

Kalaippuli S Thanu took to Twitter and revealed that director Vetrimaaran will be directing Suriya's next film tentatively titled Suriya40

For actor Suriya, 2019 has been an eventful year as two of his films - Nandha Gopalan Kumaran and Kaappaan were released this year. In an exciting news to his fans, an important detail on his next movie has been revealed today. After the tremendous success of Vetrimaaran’s Asuran with actor Dhanush, now it has been revealed that the director will be helming the next movie of Suriya, tentatively titled Suriya 40. Kalaippuli S Thanu took to Twitter on Saturday and announced the exciting news while also revealing that the film will be bankrolled and released under V Creations.

After the tremendous success of Asuran, director @VetriMaaran will be teaming up with @Suriya_offl

for the first time in #Suriya40 @theVcreations is happy and proud to produce this film.

- S.Thanu — Kalaippuli S Thanu (@theVcreations) December 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Suriya’s upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru is all set to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. The movie will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra. After it was announced that Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal will be playing the main antagonist, the movie has received even bigger attention. This will be the actor’s debut Tamil movie and he will be seen as the owner of an airliner named JAZ Airways.

Vetrimaaran on the other hand, is still basking the success of Asuran. After shining bright at the box office, the movie joined the Rs 100 crore club and it was critically acclaimed too. While Dhanush played the lead role, Manju Warrier was seen playing the leading lady. The film also had Prakash Raj and Pasupathi in key roles. Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under V Creations, the movie is still running in theatres.

