Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai starring Dhanush to have grand re-release; Here's when and where to watch

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran form one of the most dynamic director-actor duos in the Tamil film industry. The duo has given the audience some of the most memorable and iconic films over the last 15 years, including films like Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, and Asuran. The two also co-produced the 2014 comedy-drama film Kaaka Muttai.

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran’s 2018 film Vada Chennai is arguably the fan favorite among all the films that they have done together. The film tells the tale of a carrom player in Northern Chennai, who gets entangled in the gang wars of the region. The story also spans over a period of 16 years, from 1987 to 2003.

Now, the film is all set to have a grand re-release, as the film completes five years since it first came out. The film will be screened on the main screen of Kamala Theater in Vadapalani, Chennai. The film is set to re-release on Thursday, which is October 12. It is reported that Vada Chennai will have more than 30 shows over the weekend. Although just one theater has officially been confirmed so far, it is understood that more theaters are likely to follow suit.

More about the film Vada Chennai

Vada Chennai is an action crime film that was produced in a collaborative effort between Lyca Productions, Wunderbar Films, and Grass Root Film Company. Apart from Dhanush, the film also features Andrea Jeremiah, Ameer, Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh, Radha Ravi, Sai Dheena, and many more.

The film ended on a cliffhanger, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel of the film. There have been multiple reports that Vada Chennai 2 will commence after the Suriya starrer Vaadivaasal. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

On the professional front

Dhanush will next be seen in Captain Miller, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Nassar, and many more in prominent roles. The film is set to hit the big screens on December 15. Following Captain Miller, the Jagame Thandiram actor will be seen directing his next film, tentatively titled D50. The film is said to feature Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, and Aparna Balamurali among others.

As for Vetrimaaran, he is currently working on the post-production of Viduthalai Part 2, the sequel of Viduthalai Part 1, which was released earlier this year. The film features Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, and many more. Following this, the director will next be helming the Suriya starrer Vaadivaasal.

