Vetrimaaran confirms film with Jr NTR; Reveals why movies with Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu didn't materialise

One of the finest filmmakers of South cinema is Vetrimaaran. The director, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Viduthalai Part 1, has opened up about collaborations with Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Jr NTR. The actor revealed that he initially planned movies with Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu after the Aadukalam release but they couldn't materialise.

Speaking at a recent media interaction, the director revealed that he wanted to direct Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu and also narrated the script but due to some reason, it couldn't materialise. However, now, he is planning for a movie with Jr NTR. Yes, since the past few months, there have been rumours that Vetrimaran and Jr NTR will be teaming up for a film. Finally, there is clarity regarding it.

Pitched ideas with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun

The National Award-winning director said he had a character for Allu Arjun in his blockbuster film Vada Chennai, which had Dhanush in the lead role. He said, After Aadukalam, I met Allu Arjun and he also met me in Chennai. He told me that he wants to come to Tamil cinema and tell him a story if I was interested. I told him Vada Chennai at that time. There was one powerful role, which I have now re-written it. The current form of the film is not what I had in mind in those days. There was another character, I told him that. That didn't happen.

Not just Allu Arjun, he has also pitched a movie to Jr NTR. "Immediately after Aadukalam, I also met Mahesh Babu."

Vetrimaaran addresses to rumours about film with Jr NTR

The filmmaker also confirmed the rumours about doing a film with Jr NTR and added, "And after Asuran, post-lockdown, I met Jr NTR and we talked. It's bound to happen." This film is reportedly going to be helmed in two parts, starring Jr NTR in the first and Dhanush in the second part.

About Viduthalai

Vetrimaaran is currently in Hyderabad to promote Viduthalai Part 1, which is releasing in Telugu as Vidudhala Part 1. Producer Allu Aravind, the father of Allu Arjun, is presenting the movie in Telugu under his production house, Geetha Arts. The Telugu dubbed version will hit the cinema halls on April 15. The movie stars Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Party Leda Pushpa': Jr NTR and Allu Arjun's fun banter is too good to be missed