Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 EXCLUSIVE: Gautham Menon to pitch sequel to Kamal Haasan, director confirms

Kamal Haasan’s immensely popular action thriller with director Gautham Vasudev Menon is very much on the cards. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Gautham, who is basking in the success of his latest film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu starring Simbu, confirmed he is already working on the script.

“I wake up every morning dreaming about working with Kamal Haasan again. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 is very much happening. We are already working on the script and planning to pitch it soon to him," confirmed Gautham who had already discussed the gist of 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2' to Haasan a couple of years ago. However, things didn't work out then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.