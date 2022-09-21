Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 EXCLUSIVE: Gautham Menon to pitch sequel to Kamal Haasan, director confirms
Gautham, who is basking in the success of his latest film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu starring Simbu, confirmed he is already working on Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 script.
Kamal Haasan’s immensely popular action thriller with director Gautham Vasudev Menon is very much on the cards. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Gautham, who is basking in the success of his latest film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu starring Simbu, confirmed he is already working on the script.
“I wake up every morning dreaming about working with Kamal Haasan again. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 is very much happening. We are already working on the script and planning to pitch it soon to him," confirmed Gautham who had already discussed the gist of 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2' to Haasan a couple of years ago. However, things didn't work out then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara's documentary incorporates her childhood moments; Director Gautham Menon opens up
Released in 2006, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, featured Kamal Haasan, Jyothika, and Kamalinee Mukherjee in prominent roles.
Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu had emerged as the biggest Tamil blockbuster of the year, grossing a total of USD500 million worldwide.