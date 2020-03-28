Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2 shooting to commence soon after COVID 19 situation subsides? Find out

The second installment of Kamal Haasan's cop thriller Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu will be commenced after the situation of Coronavirus settles down.

The news about Kamal Haasan’s cop thriller Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu sequel has been making rounds for a while now. Some reports suggested that Gautham Vasudev Menon narrated few stories to Kamal Haasan, in which the sequel was also narrated. Now according to The Times Of India, Gautham Vasudev Menon told in an interview that the talks are almost over and if everything goes perfectly, the film’s shooting will be commenced after the current COVID 19 situation settles down.

The cop drama, which has Kamal Haasan, Jyothika and Kamalini in the lead roles, was about the life of an energetic cop. According to media reports, Gautham will be doing two movies for Ishari K Ganesh’s Vels Films International. One of the two will be with Suriya. The other one might be with Kamal Haasan, and it will be Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2. The report also suggested that Gautham has already narrated the story to Kamal Haasan and he will narrate it once again.

It is also being reported that Kamal Haasan’s introduction scene in the sequel will be similar to that of his introduction in the original version. It was one of the most iconic ones and the reference is still being used by many. Some reports also suggested that Anushka Shetty will be seen playing the female lead in the film. The first part had two heroines – Jyothika and Kamalini. Prakash Raj was seen playing a key role. The film had Daniel Balaji as the main antagonist.

Credits :Times Of India

