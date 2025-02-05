Vidaamuyarchi 3rd single OUT: Ajith Kumar and Trisha feature in a melancholic track Thaniye personifying heartbreak

Ajith Kumar and Trisha starrer movie Vidaamuyarchi is slated to release on February 6, 2025. Ahead of the action thriller’s release, the makers have unveiled a new track from the movie titled Thaniye.

The melancholic song composed by Anirudh presents the heartbreak of the characters, focusing on the pain of loneliness and being compliant with the plot of the film.

Check out the song Thaniye here:

The entire song, Thaniye, carries the theme of a husband remembering his beloved as he fights for her safety all alone. Apart from composing the track, the song also has Anirudh crooning for it, with lyrics being penned by Mohan Rajan.

The movie Vidaamuyarchi has been generating a lot of buzz ever since its initial release date, Pongal 2025, was announced. However, due to unknown delays, the film was postponed to February 6, making it just hours away from hitting the big screens.

Prior to the movie’s release, stills from the film had surfaced online, which featured Ajith and Trisha looking amazing together, embodying their perfect chemistry as co-leads.

Talking about the movie, the film Vidaamuyarchi is directed by Magizh Thirumeni, marking his first collaboration with the superstar. The action thriller flick is touted to feature the tale of a husband and wife struggling with their marriage and going on a rough path.

However, during a car ride together, the wife gets kidnapped by some people, leaving the husband clueless about how to rescue her. Now, the man must defy all odds against him and face every challenge head-on to rescue his wife, no matter what it takes.

The Ajith Kumar starrer flick is said to be the adaptation of a Hollywood movie, Breakdown, starring Kurt Russell. Aside from AK and Trisha, the film features actors like Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and many more in key roles.

Moving forward, Ajith Kumar is also gearing up for the release of his second cinematic venture this year, Good Bad Ugly. The Tamil-language action comedy flick, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is slated to release on April 10, 2025.