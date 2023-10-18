VidaaMuyarchi: Ajith Kumar and Magizh Thirumeni’s actioner to start rolling next week; Report

Ajith Kumar, the popular star of the Tamil film industry has been staying away from his work front for quite some time now. After the release of his last outing Thunivu, Ajith decided to take a long break from his acting career, to follow his passion for bike rides. The celebrated actor went on a bike tour in all major cities of Europe, during his break.

Even though Ajith Kumar was expected to be back on the film sets for his 62nd project in May, this year, the plans were canceled after the sudden demise of his father P Subramaniam. However, the upcoming project, which was initially called AK 62 and later officially titled VidaaMuyarchi, is finally set to go on floors soon.

Ajith Kumar's AK 62 to start rolling next week?

As per the reports by Let's Cinema X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ajith Kumar's untitled 62nd project is set to go on floors by next week (the last week of October 2023). However, the makers, Lyca Productions are yet to announce the new update, officially.

If the latest updates are to be believed, Ajith Kumar will start shooting for his portions in the Magizh Thirumeni directorial in the first schedule, which is expected to go on floors in Azerbaijan, next week. The makers are expected to officially announce the commencing of the shoot with a social media post, very soon.

VidaaMuyarchi art director Milan passes away on the sets

Recently, renowned art director Milan, who was handling the production design of VidaaMuyarchi, passed away on the sets of the movie Azarbaijan. The senior technician's sudden demise came as a great shock for the cast and crew of the movie, as well as the Tamil film industry members.

About VidaaMuyarchi

If the reports are to be believed, Trisha Krishnan is set to reunite with Ajith Kumar after a long gap, to play the female lead in VidaaMuyarchi. Sanjay Dutt, the renowned Bollywood star is said to be in talks to play the lead antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is composing songs and the original score for the movie. Nirav Shah is the director of photography.

