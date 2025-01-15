Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar and Trisha starrer action thriller’s trailer to be unveiled on THIS day; release date to be announced?

Ajith Kumar is all set to storm theaters this year with his highly anticipated movie Vidaamuyarchi. The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is touted to be an action thriller, with the makers announcing its trailer release date.

In a recent post by Lyca Productions, it was revealed that the trailer for the Ajith Kumar starrer would be released on January 16, 2025. As attaching the release date of the film is a general norm for trailers, it is safe to assume that an official release date will also be announced.

Sharing the official update on social media, the makers wrote, “The much-awaited VIDAAMUYARCHI trailer is releasing tomorrow. Get ready to witness the power of persistence!”

See the official post for Vidaamuyarchi trailer here:

The movie Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is an action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film, said to be an adaptation of the Hollywood movie Breakdown, revolves around the story of a husband and wife traveling for their vacation.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the couple is separated, with the wife being kidnapped. This prompts the husband to embark on a relentless mission to rescue her, facing numerous adversaries along the way.

With Ajith Kumar (AK) playing the lead role, the movie features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. In addition to them, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and many others in supporting roles. Initially announced for a theatrical release during Pongal this year, the movie was later postponed for unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar has another film in the pipeline titled Good Bad Ugly, which is set to release on April 10, 2025.

