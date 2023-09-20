Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar starrer to feature not one but two popular actresses; Reports

Ajith Kumar starrer Vidamuyarchi has been in the news for a long time now. Many notable names have been rumored to be part of the project, including Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan. The latter’s involvement in the film has already been reported as true by many portals. But there has yet to be an official confirmation from Vidamuyarchi’s team. Fans have already started celebrating Trisha and Ajith Kumar’s reunion, and they are hopeful that the news is indeed true.

If Trisha and Ajith indeed work together for Vidamuyarchi, then the film will mark their fifth collaboration after Yennai Arindhaal, Mankatha, Ji, and Kireedam. Now, reports are suggesting that Trisha will not be the lone female protagonist in the film and that she will have some company.

Trisha Krishnan and Huma Qureshi might be part of the Ajith Kumar starrer Vidamuyarchi

As per the latest buzz, Huma Qureshi will also feature as one of the female protagonists in Vidamuyarchi. If the reports are indeed true, then the film will mark Ajith and Huma’s second collaboration after Valimai. The H Vinoth-directed film was released last year, and the Gangs of Wasseypur actress essayed a character named Sophia in the film. If both Huma Qureshi and Trisha Krishnan are in the film, then this means that Ajith will reunite with two of his former co-actors for Vidamuyarchi.

Trisha and Ajith Kumar have already established themselves as a beloved on-screen couple. Trisha is known to share great chemistry with all the actors that she works with, and needless to say, fans are hoping to see this iconic pair on the big screen one more time. The Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actress is at the best stage in her career, as she might just be the most in-demand actress in Tamil cinema right now. It is being reported that Trisha will be working on forthcoming films with not just Ajith Kumar but with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan as well. On top of that, she has Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo coming up, which will see her reunite with Thalapathy Vijay.

For the uninitiated, Vidamuyarchi will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Recently, the false reports of the film getting shelved were dismissed by the production, and fans were reaffirmed that the Ajith Kumar starrer is very much on track.

