VidaaMuyarchi: Ajith Kumar to begin shooting for Magizh Thirumeni's venture from October 4 in Abu Dhabi

Ajith Kumar has announced his next VidaaMuyarchi with director Magizh Thirumeni. Although the film was announced a long time ago, it has not begun yet. While there have been several rumors about the film, cast, and more, the last update is about its shoot. The highly anticipated film will reportedly begin shooting on October 4.

As per reports of DT Next, VidaaMuyarchi will go on floors in Abu Dhabi. The first shooting schedule will take place in Abu Dhabi and the preparations are already going. As per a source by DT Next, "The film crew flew to Abu Dhabi on September 24 (Sunday) and began preparations for the film to roll, starting from Monday. The cast will fly down a couple of days prior to the shoot. The team has jotted down quite a few international locations across Asia, where VidaaMuyarchi will be filmed."

About VidaaMuyarchi

Apart from the official announcement, no other details about the cast and crew are shared yet. There have been reports that Trisha Krishnan has been roped in to play the female lead. The duo has worked in four films together, including Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhal. It is also said that there will be two female leads in the film. Valimai actress Huma Qureshi is also reportedly a part of the film. However, an official announcement is awaited. Anirudh Ravichandran is the music composer and Nirav Shah is the cinematographer.

Vidaa Muyarchi will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Recently, the false reports of the film getting shelved were dismissed by the production, and fans were reaffirmed that the Ajith Kumar starrer is very much on track.

Initially, the production house announced Ajith Kumar starrer with director Vignesh Shivan. However as the producers weren't satisfied with the script and storyline, the director opted out of the film. Later, director Magizh Thirumeni was announced as the replacement

