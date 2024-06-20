VidaaMuyarchi: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan starrer action flick to release during Diwali; actor’s manager confirms

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming venture with director Magizh Thirumeni, titled VidaaMuyarchi, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films this year. The film has been in the production stage for quite some time now, and fans have been eagerly waiting for an update related to the film.

Quite recently, actor Arjun Sarja, who is said to play a prominent role in the film, revealed that only 20-30% of the film was left to be shot. He also added that VidaaMuyarchi will be something like never seen before, and would take action films to a new height. In the latest update, Ajith Kumar’s manager Suresh Chandra confirmed that the film is aiming for a Diwali release.

Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi set for Diwali release

In a chat with Puthiya Thalaimurai, Ajith Kumar’s manager Suresh Chandra confirmed that the highly anticipated action thriller flick will hit the silver screens during Diwali this year. He also mentioned that the cast and crew of the film have headed to Azerbaijan in order to complete filming.

Earlier this month, Arjun Sarja had also stated that the team would be heading to Azerbaijan for the film’s shoot. The Leo actor revealed that apart from him and Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, who is said to play the female lead in the film, will also be joining them for the shoot.

Ajith Kumar to have back to back releases

It has been almost a year and a half since Ajith Kumar had his last theatrical release, which was Thunivu. Since then, fans of the actor have been eagerly waiting to see the charismatic star on the big screen again. The news of VidaaMuyarchi aiming for a Diwali release is nothing short of a treat for fans of the actor.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Valimai actor will be joining hands with Adhik Ravichandran for his 63rd film, which has been titled Good, Bad, Ugly. The film, which is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, is slated to hit the silver screens during Sankranti, 2025.

What we know about VidaaMuyarchi so far

VidaaMuyarchi marks the first collaboration between Ajith Kumar and director Magizh Thirumeni. The film is touted to be an action thriller, and features a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and many more.

The film has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions, while Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the film. Furthermore, renowned cinematographers Nirav Shah and Om Prakash have been roped in to crank the camera for the film, while NB Srikanth is in charge of the film’s editing.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Ajith Kumar and his son Aadvik bond over a game of cricket