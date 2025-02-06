Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar's film becomes victim to piracy as it gets leaked online within hours of release

Vidaamuyarchi has finally hit theaters amid massive fan excitement. Moviegoers had been eagerly waiting to see Ajith Kumar on the big screen. While his fans are celebrating the release and rushing to theaters, the film has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy and has been leaked online on various pirated websites.

The Ajith Kumar movie is available for free on several illegal websites, allowing internet users to download the movie on their phones or desktops. It can also be streamed online in HD, 1080p, 720p, and 480p resolutions. Despite releasing in theaters today, Vidaamuyarchi was leaked online shortly after its premiere. The film's links are already circulating on the internet, which may impact its overall box office performance.

This is not the first time a South Indian movie has leaked online. Before Vidaamuyarchi, films like Game Changer, Pushpa 2, Ponman, Pravinkoodu Shappu, Daaku Maharaaj, Barroz, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and more have fallen victim to rising piracy issues. Even though the makers try to curb these issues and raise concerns, it seems there is no stopping them until strict action is taken.

Nonetheless, Vidaamuyarchi has received an overwhelming response at the box office following its release today. Fans in the South have been celebrating by bursting crackers and dancing to loud music on the streets.

Advertisement

Take a look at the viral videos below:

Talking about Vidaamuyarchi, it revolves around the life of Arjun, who is a caring husband and loves his wife. However, their marriage faces certain issues, following which they decide to rekindle their bond. But fate takes a tragic turn when his wife mysteriously disappears, forcing Arjun to embark on a relentless mission to rescue her from dangerous goons.

While Ajith plays the protagonist, Arjun Sarja takes on the role of the antagonist. Apart from Ajith, the movie also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and several others. If you have watched the film in theaters today, share your review with us in the comments below!