Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini looks radiant in blue as she arrives to catch the FDFS of his comeback film in Chennai

Ajith Kumar delivered a power-packed performance with Vidaamuyarchi today. Amid the hyped fan reaction, his beloved wife, Shalini, was seen attending the FDFS of the movie.

By Srijony Das
Published on Feb 06, 2025  |  03:48 PM IST |  5.3K
Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar’s wife greets fans as she watches FDFS of the film in Chennai
Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar’s wife greets fans as she watches FDFS of the film in Chennai (PC: Shalini Ajith Kumar IG, Lyca Productions on X)

Ajith Kumar has now sent the box office raging with delight after his comeback film Vidaamuyarchi hit the big screens today, February 6. The Magizh Thirumeni-directed action flick has received much applause from the audiences already, and social media seems to be filled with heartfelt messages for the Tamil superstar both from the fans and members of the fraternity.

ALSO READ: Vidamuyaarchi movie release LIVE UPDATES: Box office, Twitter reviews of Ajith Kumar's Tamil film that hits big screens after 2 years

And now, amid all the positive responses coming their way, Ajith Kumar’s wife, Shalini, was recently spotted arriving at Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai to watch her husband’s film’s first-day, first show.

Check out the photos here:


In the several pictures from her visit that have gone viral, the star wife could be seen greeting everyone with a bright smile as she arrived to watch AK’s much-lauded release.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar, on the other hand, was spotted in Portugal, where he seemed busy inspecting the tracks at the Estoril Circuit. Dressed in his team uniform, the actor appeared all ready for his next big lap in the sprint motor race scheduled for the weekend.

Take a look at the glimpses here:


Coming back to the excitement amongst fans for the movie, Vidaamuyarchi opened up to a phenomenal response in terms of pre-booking of tickets across various segments and cities. 

Besides that, theaters have turned into no less than celebratory moments as many fans have burnt firecrackers and rooted the loudest for AK, who made his comeback to movies after a gap of two years.

Besides his on-screen chemistry with leading lady Trisha Krishnan, Ajith Kumar’s perfectly enviable persona and action sequences have become another reason for a highlight for fans, who had an enjoyable moment watching Vidaamuyarchi on the big screen.

Credits: @Nelson_Ji on X
Latest Articles