VidaaMuyarchi: Arjun Sarja spills beans on his film with Ajith Kumar and Trisha; targeting Diwali 2024 release

Ajith Kumar is currently super busy, as the actor has two back-to-back big-budget projects that are touted to be fully-fledged action thrillers. Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi is one of the most anticipated films since many years. It has been said that 2024 could be the year when the movie will finally see that light in theaters.

In a recent update, several developments have surfaced online related to VidaaMuyarchi’s next schedule and its possible release.

VidaaMuyarchi shoot to commence in Azerbaijan

Arjun Sarja, who is playing a prominent role in Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi, has confirmed that the team will commence the shoot this week. Arjun has also mentioned that 20-30% portion of the film is left for shooting. He also stated that it is a completely different movie that will take action films to new heights.

Arjun has also said that the shoot will be joined by him, Ajith Kumar, and the evergreen Trisha Krishnan. The Leo actor also hinted that makers are planning for a huge Diwali release, which will be a plus point for Ajith Kumar's ardent supporters to enjoy his charisma on big screens.

More about VidaaMuyarchi

Magizh Thirumeni's first collaboration with the Mankatha star, VidaaMuyarchi, seems to be an intense action movie that will excite critics and people alike.

Advertisement

In addition to Thala Ajith and Arjun Sarja, several other notable actors play pivotal roles in VidaaMuyarchi, including Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Trisha Krishnan.

Sanjay Dutt has been approached to star in a major role in the movie, but the filmmakers have not yet released an official statement regarding their historic partnership.

The project has been financed by Lyca Productions, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

Ajith Kumar's upcoming films

Apart from VidaaMuyarchi, Ajith Kumar is gearing up for his next high-octane action entertainer, Good Bad Ugly, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran.

Devi Sri Prasad, a renowned National Award winner, will compose the soundtrack. Vijay Velukutty will handle editing, while Abinandhan Ramanujam will demonstrate his cinematography prowess.

Early reports said that Sreeleela, who starred in Guntur Kaaram, and Bobby Deol had been approached about the movie.

The action thriller is being produced by Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers and is scheduled for Pongal release in 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah tie knot in a traditional ceremony