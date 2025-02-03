Vidaamuyarchi BTS Video: Ajith Kumar rises up from challenges, embodying heroism in upcoming action thriller

Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the release of his movie Vidaamuyarchi, slated to hit the screens on Feb 6, 2025. The makers of the film recently unveiled a BTS (Behind-The-Scenes) video from the sets, showcasing AK's true heroic nature while performing.

The video, which is 2 minutes and 43 seconds long, presents Ajith Kumar giving his all for Vidaamuyarchi. It highlights AK performing every action sequence himself, making it an engaging watch for fans.

Sharing the BTS video on their social media handle, the makers wrote, “The toughest challenges forge the greatest triumphs! Step behind the scenes of VIDAAMUYARCHI. Pushing limits in the harshest terrains.”

Check out Vidaamuyarchi BTS video here:

The movie Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is an action thriller revolving around a married couple facing a rough patch in their relationship. However, things take a dark turn when the wife is kidnapped, prompting the husband to take matters into his own hands, resorting to violence to find her.

With Ajith Kumar (AK) in the lead, the movie also features notable actors such as Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and others in key roles. Slated to release in just a couple of days, the film has been granted a U/A certificate by the CBFC and has an approximate runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The movie’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his collaboration with Ajith Kumar once again after Vivegam. The makers had previously released two singles from the film, titled Sawadeeka and Pathikichu, both of which were well-received by fans.

Advertisement

On another note, Ajith Kumar recently created a buzz online after being announced as a recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. The superstar was honored with the award in recognition of his significant contributions to the field of arts over the years.

Looking ahead on the actor’s work front, following Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar is set to play the lead role in the movie Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. This action-comedy venture is slated for release on April 10, 2025.