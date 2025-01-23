Vidaamuyarchi: Did director Magizh Thirumeni accidentally reveal Ajith Kumar's character name and story of the film?

Ajith Kumar is all set to raise the bar higher once more with his upcoming movie Vidamuyaarchi. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial is an unabashed romantic action thriller, and the trailer of the film has already quipped fans with excitement. And recently, the filmmaker made a special revelation about the movie.

In one of his recent interviews, director Magizh Thirumeni unveiled some interesting details about Vidamuyaarchi starring Ajith Kumar.

He mentioned that it was the senior actor himself who chose the name of his character, which is Arjun, considering the theme of the film with action adventure and suspense.

For those unversed, the name Arjun has a special connection with AK’s filmography over the years, since it was the same name of his character in his debut movie as a lead in Amaravathi.

Moving on in the interview, Magizh also unveiled the kind of character Ajith is essaying. Based on the trailer, it seems he plays the role of a doting husband to his on-screen wife Trisha Krishnan, who promises to go to any extent when it comes to rescuing his better half who goes abducted.

Reflecting on AK’s beliefs and ideologies, the director said, “Ajith sir closely follows what happens in the society.. He's against male dominance and anti-women attitudes. So he wanted to show this in the film with a women's point of view.”

For the unversed, Ajith Kumar has been lately grabbing the spotlight with his racing performances. The actor, with a passion for sports car racing, emerged victorious at the Dubai 24H Series, under his own team Ajith Kumar Racing.

Meanwhile, his other project in the pipeline, Good Bad Ugly directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is eyeing an April 10, 2025 release.

