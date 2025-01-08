Vidaamuyarchi director Magizh Thirumeni recalls Ajith Kumar wanting to make film 'out of his comfort zone'; reveals decision to avoid illogical scenes

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, has been the talk of the town for some time now. As the film is speculated to release soon, director Magizh Thirumeni shared his first interaction with Ajith for the movie.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, the director revealed that Ajith Kumar wanted to make a film that pushed him out of his comfort zone. The Thadam helmer said, “When Ajith sir met me for the first time, he said, ‘Magizh, let’s make a film that brings us both out of our comfort zones.’”

Continuing his thoughts, the director also revealed that he doesn’t want to take the audience’s intelligence for granted by including illogical scenes in the film. He emphasized that it’s a sad trend in Indian cinema that logic is often negotiable.

Magizh added, “It is surprising that there is even a discussion about whether or not to include logic in a film. In other industries outside India, logic is mandatory, and a film without it would be laughed at.” Highlighting this as his reason for keeping the movie's hype low, the director firmly stated that the film is a clean, situation-driven action thriller with no forced masala moments.

Moving forward, Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi was initially slated for a Pongal release this year. However, due to unknown reasons, the film was postponed, with trade analysts speculating it may hit theaters by the end of the month.

The slick action thriller is also said to be an adaptation of the Hollywood movie Breakdown, telling the story of a man who sets out to rescue his wife after she is kidnapped. With Trisha playing the female lead, the movie also features actors like Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra in key roles.

