Vidaamuyarchi director Magizh Thirumeni recalls missing out on making Thadam with a superstar; says ‘My next film will be with a big star…’

Ajith Kumar's starrer Vidaamuyarchi is gearing up for its release on February 6, 2025, after being initially postponed. In a recent conversation about the same, the film’s director, Magizh Thirumeni, recalled missing out on working with a star for his earlier film Thadam.

In an interview with The Hindu, Magizh explained how he was initially in talks with another actor for the movie. The director said, “I had first approached another actor for Thadam. He liked it, but after a point, the discussions lost momentum. Now, Arun Vijay is like a brother to me—he keeps calling me. He was ready to do a film but wanted an action film."

“However, Thadam, except for one fight scene, isn’t an action film. But after the narration, Arun understood the movie. He was excited to do it and even spoke to a producer. On Monday, I had a meeting, and on Sunday, I received a call from a big star who asked me to meet with Lyca Productions for the movie. He told me he had spoken with them and said we could start this project,” the director added.

The director further explained how, at that point, he had already given his word to Arun Vijay for the project. Magizh emphasized that if he had made the movie with the big star for Lyca, he could’ve asked for a much larger paycheck. However, being the filmmaker he is, the director decided to honor his commitment to Arun Vijay over the big star’s proposal.

Concluding his statement, the director said, “I want to say this on record: I want to work with well-known artists and well-known heroes. So, I believe my next film will be with a big star.”

Advertisement

Moving forward, the director is soon set to hit the big screens with his movie Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The action-thriller flick focuses on a husband who goes beyond his limits to save his wife after she is kidnapped. Aside from Ajith, the film also features actors like Trisha and Arjun Sarja in key roles.

ALSO READ: Emakku Thozhil Romance OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Ashok Selvan's movie online