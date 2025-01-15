Vidaamuyarchi director Magizh Thirumeni REVEALS he approached Thalapathy Vijay with 3 stories; here’s why they didn’t collaborate

Director Magizh Thirumeni is all set to hit the big screens this year with the movie Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. However, did you know that the filmmaker had approached another superstar with three different scripts?

In a recent interview, the director revealed how he once narrated three stories to Thalapathy Vijay. According to a post shared by Amutha Bharathi on X (formerly Twitter), the director had narrated three stories to the superstar, leaving him confused as all of them were good.

In response, Vijay had supposedly said, “You are confusing me, Magizh. All three of them are good. You choose one, and we’ll do it.” The director chose one of the scripts to work on with Thalapathy Vijay, which the actor also agreed to.

However, the director had already taken an advance token from Udhayanidhi Stalin for the movie Kalaga Thalaivan. Magizh Thirumeni tried convincing the now-Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to let him complete the Vijay movie first and then proceed with Kalaga Thalaivan, but Udhayanidhi was not ready to change dates.

This led Magizh Thirumeni to inform Thalapathy Vijay about the situation, to which the superstar conveyed that they could do their movie after Kalaga Thalaivan. The director also added that all three stories narrated to Thalapathy Vijay are still with him and are waiting for the actor’s approval.

Moving forward, director Magizh Thirumeni’s movie Vidaamuyarchi with Ajith Kumar is said to be an action thriller. Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead in the film.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay is currently filming for his alleged final movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. The movie is directed by H. Vinoth and features actors like Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in leading roles.

