Vidaamuyarchi: Fans burst firecrackers inside the theaters to celebrate the release of Ajith Kumar and Trisha's film

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's film, Vidaamuyarchi, has hit the big screens today, February 6. Fans in the South have been celebrating the film's release like a festival since morning. They have taken to the streets to burst crackers, beat drums, play music, and dance to the actor's hit songs to rejoice in the moment.

Several videos are going viral on social media showing fans celebrating Vidaamuyarchi's release outside theaters. Some even brought fireworks inside the theaters and burst them while dancing to Ajith Kumar's dance sequence in the movie. Interestingly, this morning, Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra joined moviegoers in the theaters to watch the film and enjoy the moment.

Meanwhile, fans have been loving Ajith Kumar's performance in the film alongside Trisha, Arjun Sarja and others. Social media has been buzzing since morning with reviews of Vidaamuyarchi.

Netizens shared that the first half of the film was good, while the second half disappointed a bit. Highlights of the movie included the Sawadeeka, the interval block, and a thrilling car sequence in the second half. Ajith Kumar's screen presence was noted as impressive, as always.

The first half was appreciated for its strong screenplay, while the second half shifted towards a more predictable action phase. Cinelovers pointed out that Anirudh’s music and background score supported the film quite well. The characters played by Arjun, Trisha, and Regina were recognized for being well written and well performed. Overall, the film was described as a watchable content-driven entertainer without the usual masala elements.

Unfortunately, the movie has also been leaked online on several pirated websites within hours of its release. This may now pose a threat to Vidaamuyarchi's box office performance. Nonetheless, the makers have yet to address this issue or comment on it.

Have you watched Vidaamuyarchi in theaters? If yes, share your review with us in the comments below.