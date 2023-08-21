VidaaMuyarchi: Lyca Productions ends ties with Ajith Kumar starrer due to delay in shoot schedules?

Ajith Kumar's next Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni is a highly anticipated film. After the success of Thunivu, Vidaamuyarchi was announced but still hasn't made any progress at all. The film has not gone on the floors yet. Now, reports are rife that all is not well between Ajith Kumar and the production house, Lyca Productions.

Lyca Productions walks out of Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi

According to the latest reports, there have been problems between Lyca Productions and Ajith Kumar. The tinsel town is abuzz with rumors surrounding Lyca Productions’ potential departure from the film. It is reported that the production house is considering opting out of the Vidaamuyarchi project. Allegedly, the house has taken this decision due to a delay in shooting schedules. It is indicated that they will withdraw its involvement if filming does not commence within the upcoming months.

The production house has earlier produced Ajith's previous film Thunivu as well and delivered blockbuster success.

Initially, the production house announced Ajith Kumar starrer with director Vignesh Shivan. But as the producers weren't satisfied with the script and storyline, the director opted out of the film. Later, director Magizh Thirumeni was announced as the replacement, bringing renewed energy to the project.



About VidaaMuyarchi

Apart from the official announcement, no other details about the cast and crew are shared. Ever since a few days, reports have been buzzing that Trisha Krishnan has been roped in to play the female lead. The duo has worked in four films together, including Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhal. If Trisha Krishnan is indeed a part of Vidamuyarchi, this will mark her and Ajith Kumar’s 5th collaboration.

VidaaMuyarchi is an out to out action film. The cast of the film is yet to be announced. Anirudh Ravichandran is the music composer and Nirav Shah is the cinematographer. Gopi Prasaanna will be looking after the design team.

