Vidaamuyarchi: Makers of Ajith Kumar starrer unveil deets on 2nd single Pathikichu; track by Anirudh to drop on THIS date

Ajith Kumar starrer movie Vidaamuyarchi is slated to release in theaters on February 6, 2025. As the movie is just a couple of weeks away from release, the makers have announced the date and time for the film’s second single, Pathikuchi.

The track composed by Anirudh Ravichander is set to hit streaming on January 19, 2025, at 10:45 am. Sharing the same on social media, the makers posted a new poster.

Along with the poster featuring AK, the makers also penned, “Gear up for the next beat! The 2nd single #PATHIKICHU from VIDAAMUYARCHI is releasing tomorrow at 10:45 AM.”

See the official post here:

The upcoming single from Vidaamuyarchi is crooned by Anirudh himself along with Yogi Sekhar while rap portions will be performed by Amogh Balaji. The track is penned by Vishnu Edavan who previously collaborated with Anirudh in movies Master, Leo, and Vettaiyan.

The makers of Vidaamuyarchi had earlier unveiled a track from the movie called Sawadeeka. The dance banger track which was a combination of Tamil-folk style with Mexican Mariachi was sung by Antony Dassan feat. AK and Trisha swaying to the tunes.

Moving forward, the movie Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role had recently presented its trailer. The slick action flick features the tale of a husband and wife undergoing a stressful relationship after years of marriage.

While they try to salvage their relationship, the wife gets kidnapped by some people in Azerbaijan. Now, it is up to her husband to figure out who took her, face any challenges in front of him with violence and persevere till he finds his beloved.

Watch the trailer here:

With AK in the lead, the movie also features Trisha Krishnan in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and many more as supporting characters. The movie was initially slated to release for Pongal but was later postponed due to unknown reasons.

