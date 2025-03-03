Vidaamuyarchi on OTT: Here’s what netizens have to say about Ajith Kumar-Trisha starrer after its online debut

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's starrer movie Vidaamuyarchi was originally released in theaters on February 6, 2025. As the film has debuted on OTT, netizens have voiced their opinions about the movie.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user said, "#VidaaMuyarchi is a well-made action thriller. Though it started slow, the movie escalated its pace in the second half. The last 30 minutes were so good. Ajith is terrific in the film, followed by Arjun, who is equally good. Outstanding action set pieces with well-choreographed action blocks."

Another user penned, "One-time watchable movie. I watched it for AK's performance. The director could have made the movie more engaging through crisp writing. I liked how AK played down his heroism in this movie."

However, another user on the internet complimented the entirety of the movie but was dissatisfied with the climax. The user added, "#VidaaMuyarchi started off well, but the climax was not that good. It could have stayed grounded till the end or been made into a complete commercial entertainer."

Talking about the film, Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the Hollywood movie Breakdown starring Kurt Russell. The movie tells the story of Arjun and his wife, Kayal, who are going through a rough patch in their marriage and are heading for a divorce.

While on a car ride, the couple’s vehicle breaks down, and a trucker offers to help by taking Kayal to a nearby place to find assistance. However, Arjun soon discovers that his wife has been abducted, and he has no idea where she might have been taken. Despite facing a difficult phase in his marriage, Arjun must venture out to save his wife, overcoming numerous challenges along the way.

The rest of the movie focuses on whether Arjun manages to rescue his wife and what challenges await him in the process.

Moving ahead, Ajith Kumar is next set to appear in the film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film, slated for release on April 10, 2025, is touted to be an action comedy, with Trisha Krishnan once again playing the female lead after Vidaamuyarchi.