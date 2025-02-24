Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch the Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan starrer flick online

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer Tamil action thriller movie was originally released on February 6, 2025. Now, a month after its release, the movie is set to debut on OTT.

When and where to watch Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role is slated to hit the streaming platform Netflix on March 3, 2025. The official announcement of the same was made by the platform through a post on social media.

Sharing the update, the post was captioned, “Muyarchi thiruvinai aakum. Vidaamuyarchi ulagai vellum. Watch Vidaamuyarchi on Netflix, out 3 March in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam!”

See the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha in the lead roles, is an adaptation of the Hollywood movie Breakdown, starring Kurt Russell. The movie tells the story of Arjun and his wife, Kayal, who are going through a rough patch in their marriage after Kayal's alleged affair. As a result, they are heading for a divorce.

While on a car ride to take his wife back to her parents’ home, the couple’s vehicle breaks down. A trucker offers to help by taking Kayal to a nearby place to find assistance. However, Arjun soon discovers that his wife has been abducted, and he has no idea where she might have been taken. Despite facing difficulties in his marriage, Arjun must venture out to save his wife, overcoming numerous challenges along the way.

Cast and Crew of Vidaamuyarchi

The movie Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, features an ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and many more in key roles.

The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has a screenplay penned by him, based on Jonathan Mostow’s original story. The film’s music and background score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with Om Prakash handling the cinematography, while NB Srikanth takes care of the editing.

Furthermore, Ajith Kumar is next set to appear in the film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, which is slated for release on April 10, 2025.