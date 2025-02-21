Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: When and where to watch Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer Tamil action thriller online

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer movie Vidaamuyarchi had released in theaters on February 6, 2025. After a modest run at the box office, the action thriller flick is set to make its OTT debut soon.

When and where to watch Vidaamuyarchi

The movie Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar in the leading role is slated to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. According to a report by Money Control, the action thriller Tamil flick is likely to begin streaming on March 28, 2025. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made.

Official trailer and plot of Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha in the lead roles, is an adaptation of the Hollywood movie Breakdown starring Kurt Russell. The movie tells the story of Arjun and his wife Kayal, who are going through a rough patch in their marriage and are heading for a divorce.

While on a car ride, the couple’s vehicle breaks down, and a trucker offers to help by taking Kayal to a nearby place to find assistance. However, Arjun soon discovers that his wife has been abducted, and he has no idea where she might be taken. Despite facing a difficult phase in his marriage, Arjun must venture out to save his wife, overcoming numerous challenges along the way.

The rest of the movie focuses on whether Arjun manages to rescue his wife and what challenges await him in the process.

Cast and crew of Vidaamuyarchi

The movie Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role features an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and many more in key roles.

The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has a screenplay penned by him based on Jonathan Mostow’s original story. The film’s musical tracks and scores are composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with Om Prakash handling the cinematography, while NB Srikanth fulfills the editing.

Furthermore, Ajith Kumar is next set to be seen this year in the film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, which is slated to release on April 10, 2025.