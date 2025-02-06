Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Where to watch Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's action thriller after its theatrical run

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, hit the big screens today, February 6. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the movie has been receiving positive reviews since this morning. While fans are currently celebrating the film's release, find out where to stream the Ajith starrer after its theatrical run.

Where to watch Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi will be available on Netflix following its theatrical run. The announcement was made by the streaming platform in January when it revealed its upcoming slate. They wrote, "Ajith Kumar is back, proving why Vidaamuyarchi never fails! Vidaamuyarchi is coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical release!"

Official trailer and plot of Vidaamuyarchi

In Vidaamuyarchi, Arjun and Kayal face several hardships in their relationship and are nearing divorce, years after their dream wedding. They decide to take one last trip together before parting ways. Over the years, they’ve grown distant and sought an amicable separation. While traveling, their car breaks down in the remote wilderness of Azerbaijan.

There, they meet truck drivers Deepika and Rakshith. Deepika offers to take Kayal to a nearby cafe while Arjun works on the car. When Arjun arrives at the cafe, he is shocked to find that Kayal is missing. The story follows his desperate search to uncover the mystery of her disappearance.

Cast and crew of Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi is directed and written by Magizh Thirumeni, with a screenplay also by him. The film is based on Breakdown by Jonathan Mostow. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, the movie stars Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arav, amongst others.

The cinematography is handled by Om Prakash, while N. B. Srikanth takes care of the editing. The music for the movie is composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander. Meanwhile, the film is produced and backed under the banner of Lyca Productions.

