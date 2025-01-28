Vidaamuyarchi release date, storyline, full star cast; all about Ajith Kumar's action thriller movie

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, is an upcoming action thriller set to hit the big screens in just a few days. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film has been creating significant buzz thanks to its star cast, plot, and thrilling trailer. If you're eager to watch this movie, keep reading to learn more about the Ajith starrer.

Vidaamuyarchi release date and star cast

Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi is all set to hit the big screens on February 6. Apart from the Padma Bhushan awardee, the star cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, Ganesh Saravanan, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, Ramya Subramanian, and others.

Vidaamuyarchi is directed and written by Magizh Thirumeni, with its screenplay inspired by Jonathan Mostow's Breakdown. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the cinematography is handled by Om Prakash, with editing by N. B. Srikanth, and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vidaamuyarchi certification and runtime

Vidaamuyarchi has been granted a U/A certificate by the censor board. Meanwhile, the runtime of the Ajith starrer is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Vidaamuyarchi storyline and trailer

The story of Vidaamuyarchi revolves around a couple with a strong bond. Like any relationship, they face their ups and downs. However, they decide to rekindle their connection and embark on a road trip together. Unfortunately, the wife is kidnapped after their car breaks down, and her disappearance forces the husband to go on a mission to solve the mystery and bring her back safely.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Meanwhile, the digital rights of Vidaamuyarchi have been bagged by Netflix. They announced the same via their social media handles and wrote, "You know it's going to be electrifying when it comes to AK. #VidaaMuyarchi is coming soon on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada after theatrical release!"

Take a look at the post below:

