Vidaamuyarchi Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar goes guns blazing in this action-packed thriller flick playing a doting husband to Trisha

After much waiting, the trailer of Ajith Kumar and Trisha starrer Vidaamuyarchi is finally out and has also been given a release date!

By Goutham S
Updated on Jan 16, 2025  |  07:03 PM IST |  1.7K
Vidaamuyarchi Trailer: Ajith Kumar, Trisha starrer looks slick with action on top gear
Vidaamuyarchi Trailer: Ajith Kumar, Trisha starrer looks slick with action on top gear (PC: Lyca Productions, X)

Ajith Kumar starrer movie Vidaamuyarchi is finally here with its trailer, packing in high-octane moments and thriller instances. Vidaamuyarchi’s trailer features a slick action movie that presents a couple dealing with relationship issues.

Amidst their problems, the couple finds themselves dealing with an adversary, leading to a conflict that makes the husband go all guns blazing. As the makers unveil the trailer for the same, the movie will be released in theaters on February 6, 2025.

See the trailer for Vidaamuyarchi here:


