VidaaMuyarchi: Trisha Krishnan in talks to play female lead in Ajith Kumar starrer?

Ajith Kumar teamed up with director Magizh Thirumeni for his next. The film, which is titled VidaaMuyarchi, was announced on the actor's birthday with much anticipation. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film. Now, as per reports of the film, Trisha Krishnan is roped in for the role of the female lead.

According to reports, Trisha Krishnan is playing the role of the female lead in the film. It is said that she has already begun shooting for the film as well. Trisha and Ajith have worked together in four films so far Ji (2005), Kireedam (2007), Mankatha (2011) and Yennai Arindhal (2015). However, an official announcement regarding this is awaited. It is to be noted that she is also the female lead of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo.

Earlier, Trisha Krishnan was asked if the rumours of her being part of AK62 are true, she replied, “You will know in a few weeks whether I am doing both films or not. Or which film I am part of and which I am not. All of this will be out soon. I don’t want to talk about it only because it is not my place to do so. If you see, Vijay or Ajith are not talking about the films that they are going to do. It’s a call of the production houses. They should announce whenever they think it’s the right time.”



About VidaaMuyarchi

VidaaMuyarchi is said to be an action film. The cast of the film is yet to be announced. Along with Anirudh as the music composer, Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and Gopi Prasaanna will look after the design team.



About Leo

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan is busy shooting for her next, Leo with Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kangaraj. Touted to be an action gangster thriller, The project marks the 67th outing of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan in Tamil cinema. Leo also brings back Vijay and Trisha on screen after 15 years.

Leo belongs to LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe, and will have connections with director Lokesh's earlier outings Kaithi and Vikram. Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and others essay the supporting roles in the film.

