Vidaamuyarchi: Trisha Krishnan sums ‘one of the best rides’ in BTS clip from Ajith Kumar starrer, don't miss UNSEEN PICS

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s Vidaamuyarchi has become a massive hit within days of its release. The action flick, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, hit the big screens on February 6 and has quickly been lauded as one of the best performances. Amid the hype and praise, Trisha shared a special behind-the-scenes video featuring herself with the cast and crew, capturing unseen moments from the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Trisha Krishnan dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Vidaamuyarchi. The actress showcases several candid moments, flaunting different costumes from the movie.

Besides that, Trisha also shared more unseen pictures with the cast and crew of Vidaamuyarchi, including mid-shoot snapshots with Ajith Kumar. One of the pictures features Trisha and Ajith posing with director Magizh Thirumeni in the middle of a shot.

Check out the post here:

Along with the video, Trisha penned a witty note as caption that read as “Legit,one of the best rides (pun intended) I’ve had with this fantabulous team making this film. Thank you team #vidaamuyarchi.”

Coming back to the massive success of Vidaamuyarchi, the film had an impressive first-day box office collection of ₹32 crore. Given the hype surrounding the action flick—marking Ajith Kumar’s comeback performance—its earnings are expected to grow even further.

Meanwhile, Vidaamuyarchi has received rave reviews from audiences on social media, as well as from several members of the film fraternity, who have already declared it a complete blockbuster.

The first-day first-show of Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi saw enthusiastic fans flocking to theaters to catch the film. Elated by the experience, some even burst crackers inside cinema halls to celebrate.

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra were spotted attending the FDFS screening of Vidaamuyarchi at a theater in Chennai.