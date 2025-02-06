Vidaamuyarchi Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Ajith Kumar starrer in theaters

Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi has finally hit the big screens today, February 6. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the Padma Bhushan awardee create magic in cinemas, and now their wait is finally over. With its release, audiences are rushing to their nearest theaters to catch the first day, first show.

If you are also planning to watch the movie with your loved ones, don't miss out on these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

A social media user reviewed Vidaamuyarchi and posted on X, "Starts off slow and takes a bit of time to get into the plot but once it does, it becomes pretty interesting with some unexpected twists leading up to the interval. Director sticks to the plot and doesn’t deviate with any commercial elements. 2nd half awaits!"

Another netizen shared that the Ajith Kumar starrer begins at a slow pace and gradually sets up the story after the first 20 minutes. The team has remained strictly focused on the narrative and screenplay to make the film more gripping as it approaches the interval.

However, the moviegoers felt like there were no mass moments, and in fact, no major high points at all, which might disappoint fans. So far, the actor's portrayal remains restrained and subtle.

"#VidaaMuyarachi delivers a powerful first half. A well-crafted remake of Breakdown with smart additions, a tight screenplay, and no unnecessary scenes or buildup. #AjithKumar's emotions gradually intensify, setting the stage perfectly for an explosive second half!" wrote a moviegoer on X.

However, a review for Vidaamuyarchi described it as a masterclass in suspense with a screenplay that skillfully weaves paranoia and desperation into a gripping survival thriller. Each scene is said to intensify the tension as Ajith Kumar’s character, Arjun, finds himself trapped in a nightmare following his wife’s mysterious disappearance.

The film is praised for its sharp writing and unexpected twists until the breathtaking climax. Ajith Kumar’s performance is reportedly unmatched in the movie alongside Trisha Krishnan.

Take a look at more review below:

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi also features Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja in prominent roles.