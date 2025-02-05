Vidaamuyarchi vs Thandel POLL: Which South movie are you planning to watch this week? VOTE

This weekend we are looking forward to two of the biggest South movie releases of 2025. Yes, you read that right. Vidaamuyarchi and Thandel are hitting the big screens on February 6 and February 7, respectively. Even though one is a Tamil movie and the other is a Telugu film, fans are excited to watch both releases.

Earlier, Vidaamuyarchi was aiming for a Pongal release this year. However, due to unforeseen circumstances and a crowded Sankranti slot, the makers decided to give the Ajith Kumar starrer a solo release in February. The movie has been generating a lot of buzz online due to its promotional material, star cast, and unique storyline.

Apart from Ajith, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja will play prominent roles. For the unversed, Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the hit movie Breakdown. The story revolves around a husband who embarks on a journey to find his wife who mysteriously disappears and gets kidnapped by a group of goons.

Talking about the other release, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel is also one of the highly anticipated films of 2025. This movie was also postponed from a Christmas release to February.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film revolves around the lives of fishermen from Srikakulam who accidentally drift into Pakistani waters and get stuck there. The movie will further showcase their struggle to return home to their families.

While these two movies are releasing this week, we now leave it up to you to choose which one to watch this weekend.