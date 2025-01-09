Vidamuyaarchi: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan starrer gets cleared with CBFC certification after THESE cuts; check details

Ajith Kumar seems to be riding high on his professional front for its two hyped projects, Vidamuyaarchi and Good Bad Ugly, being in the pipeline. While initially both these films faced delays in their scheduled release dates, the makers of the latter recently announced when it will hit the cinemas.

Amidst this, Vidamuyaarchi has now been reviewed by the Central Board of Film Certification. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial has passed with a U/A certification, having a total run time of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

However, the certification came along with a handful of cuts and trims in the movie. These include derogatory and abusive language getting muted, modification of rude gestures in one of the scenes, as well as removal of some brand names for intoxicating substances in another.

Well, it seems only some minor changes have been suggested by the certification board that would not affect the original running time of the film.

Lately, in one of his interviews with The New Indian Express, filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni opened up about collaborating with a senior actor like Ajith in the movie.

He mentioned how the Tamil actor wanted to work in a film like this, which would push him out of his comfort zone, while the screenplay of the project is something that does not consider the audience as illogical and foolish.

Magizh narrated, “When Ajith sir met me for the first time, he said, ‘Magizh, let’s make a film that brings us both out of our comfort zones.’”

For the unversed, the action thriller, as per some reports, is rumored to be an adaptation of the Hollywood movie titled Breakdown. Vidamuyaarchi also features Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles.

The makers are yet to announce its release date.

