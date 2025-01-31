Vidamuyaarchi First Review: Anirudh Ravichander has already watched Ajith Kumar starrer, here’s why he thinks it would be a blast

Vidamuyaarchi seems to be grabbing all the spotlight lately, as fans are all highly anticipating a blockbuster performance of the Ajith Kumar starrer at the box office. While the film is all set to hit the big screens on February 6, the movie has now already gotten its first-ever review.

Filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni, in an interview with Behindwoods, spilled beans on the first review that he got for Vidamuyaarchi from composer Anirudh Ravichander himself.

Sharing what the artist had said, Magizh revealed, “Ani said, ‘Sir, the film is a blast; it will work wonders.’”

Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran had reviewed the trailer for Vidamuyaarchi. Speaking at an event for his own directed upcoming film L2: Empuraan, the Salaar star had tagged it as one of the finest trailers he has seen lately in Tamil cinema.

In his words, “Vidaamuyarchi is going to release on February 6. I don't know if you have seen the trailer, but I have seen. It is one of the finest trailers that I have seen in Tamil cinema in recent times. Beautifully done; really looking forward to it. Hope it achieves a smashing success."

Well, Ajith Kumar seems to have built up quite an enviable physique for his role in Vidamuyaarchi, where he will be pairing up with Trisha Krishnan.

The trailer for the movie has already piqued the audience's interest for more than one reason. The story is likely to revolve around the trials and fights a husband goes through after his wife goes missing and he ends up on a mission to find her back.

Speaking about AK’s work front, after Vidamuyaarchi, he has another release with Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly in April 2025.