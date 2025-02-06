Vidamuyaarchi movie release, reviews, box office LIVE UPDATES: Ajith Kumar’s Tamil film hits big screen after 2 years
As Vidaamuyarchi hit the big screens today, fans rushed to the theaters to catch the first day, first show of the Ajith Kumar starrer. They also burst crackers inside the theaters to rejoice in the moment. Several videos of the same are now going viral on social media.
As audiences throng into their nearest theaters to catch the first-day first-show of Vidamuyaarchi, Trisha Krishnan and Regena Cassandrra too were spotted inside a theater. The two divas were seen recording the enthusiastic response of the fans as they watched the Magizh Thirumeni directorial.
Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi, also starring Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, has earned a massive advance booking of Rs 46.50 crore for its opening weekend worldwide. Of this, Rs 37 crore of pre-sales raked in the domestic markets, while USD 1.1 million (Rs 9.50 crore) came from overseas pre-bookings.
Is Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's film Vidamuyaarchi worth your time and money? Check out what audience has to say about the film on X (Twitter).
Ajith Kumar’s action flick is said to revolve around the story of a happily married couple, Arjun and Kayal. What starts off as a smooth-sailing relationship slowly begins to chip apart due to differences. However, as the couple try to save their relationship as a last mile effort enroute a trip to Azerbaijan, Kayal gets abducted by a notorious gang.
What follows next is the complete overturn of situations, as the husband Arjun goes all blazing guns to search for his abducted wife, and even get on a headlong clash with the notorious gang responsible behind Kayal going missing.
Vidamuyaarchi is said to be an adaptation of the 1977 released American film Breakdown.