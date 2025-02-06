Vidamuyaarchi movie release, reviews, box office LIVE UPDATES: Ajith Kumar’s Tamil film hits big screen after 2 years

Ajith Kumar’s action flick is said to revolve around the story of a happily married couple, Arjun and Kayal. What starts off as a smooth-sailing relationship slowly begins to chip apart due to differences. However, as the couple try to save their relationship as a last mile effort enroute a trip to Azerbaijan, Kayal gets abducted by a notorious gang.

What follows next is the complete overturn of situations, as the husband Arjun goes all blazing guns to search for his abducted wife, and even get on a headlong clash with the notorious gang responsible behind Kayal going missing.

Vidamuyaarchi is said to be an adaptation of the 1977 released American film Breakdown.



