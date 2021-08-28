VIDEO: At 61, Mohanlal sets some major fitspiration, kickstarts his day with heavyweights and dumbbells

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is currently trending on the internet by leaving everyone amazed with his latest workout video. The actor shared a glimpse into his rigorous workout routine and we are just in awe about how he is setting major fitness inspo at the age of 61. In the video, he can be seen lifting heavyweight and dumbbells.

Mohanlal is one of the fittest actors and even at the age of 61, he can work out like a boss and effortlessly. The actor, every now and then, shares videos and photos of his workout routine and leaves the internet on fire. Today is yet again such an occasion when he shared a glimpse into his daily dose of exercise to stay fit, healthy, and handsome. Sharing the video, he also wrote, "Exercise daily for a healthy body."

Well, this is not the first time Mohanlal took the internet on fire with his workout video. From lifting weights, battling ropes to bench press, Mohanlal showed a glimpse of him trying different kinds of workouts.

Mohanlal is known as the complete actor of the Indian film industry, who enjoys massive stardom all around the globe and is fondly called Lalettan. He is currently awaiting the release of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham and Aaraattu. The superstar is currently busy with the shooting of Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial film Bro Daddy. He also has another announced project, 12th Man with Jeethu Joseph.