VIDEO: Actor Sumanth finally breaks his silence on remarriage rumours & 'for dear RGV'

Reports were rife for the past few days that Telugu actor Sumanth Kumar is planning for a remarriage. Rumors stated that Sumanth is headed for a second marriage meanwhile a wedding card also got circulated widely online. A wedding card of Sumanth’s marriage with Pavithra took the steam on social media as well. Film director Ram Gopal Varma mentioned his comments on the news that Sumanth might be getting married for the second time and got embroiled in controversies. The reports however eventually turned out to be wrong because Sumanth is not getting remarried.

Sumanth released a video on Twitter recently where he addressed the rumor of remarriage. In the caption of the video, he even took a dig at RGV. Sumanth wrote in the caption, “Just clearing the air, for those who are interested, and for dear @RGVzoomin who has such immense concern for me.” Sumanth said in the video, “Just to clarify I am not getting married in real life. However, my next film coincidentally happens to be about divorce and remarriage. Title and the first look will be out shortly and I am very excited about this film”.

Take a look at the video:

Just clearing the air, for those who are interested, and for dear @RGVzoomin who has such immense concern for me https://t.co/ROrftZaadc pic.twitter.com/TS72kbdNA8 — Sumanth (@iSumanth) July 29, 2021

Sumanth also mentioned that the wedding card that went viral on social media is a part of the film and that perhaps caused the misunderstanding for the people leading them to believe he is getting remarried in real life. Many of Sumanth’s fans and followers commented on the video about the release date of his upcoming film and the rumors. Sumanth got separated from his wife Keerthy Reddy.

