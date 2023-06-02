VIDEO: Aditi Rao Hydari and rumored beau Siddharth clicked together at airport; Ready to make it official?

Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got clicked at Mumbai airport. The duo were heading outside the city to an undisclosed location. While the Takkar actor rushed to check in, Aditi posed patiently for the cameras and also interacted with the paparazzi. The Jubilee actress said 'impossible' as paps requested her to pose with Siddharth at the airport.

Amid a lot of talk about their relationship, the duo has not yet been made official. However, they are often spotted together on many occasions, be it at the airport or at movie events.