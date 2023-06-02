VIDEO: Aditi Rao Hydari and rumored beau Siddharth clicked together at airport; Ready to make it official?

Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got clicked at Mumbai airport. The couple to make their relationship official amid a huge talk on internet.

Written by Priyanka Goud   |  Published on Jun 02, 2023   |  11:13 AM IST  |  410
APH images
VIDEO: Aditi Rao Hydari and rumored beau Siddharth clicked together at airport; Ready to make it official?

Key Highlight

Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got clicked at Mumbai airport. The duo were heading outside the city to an undisclosed location. While the Takkar actor rushed to check in, Aditi posed patiently for the cameras and also interacted with the paparazzi. The Jubilee actress said 'impossible' as paps requested her to pose with Siddharth at the airport.

Amid a lot of talk about their relationship, the duo has not yet been made official. However, they are often spotted together on many occasions, be it at the airport or at movie events.

About The Author
Priyanka Goud
Priyanka Goud
Journalist

Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!