VIDEO: Aditi Rao Hydari shares an adorable workout video with her dog and gives fitspiration to fans; Watch

Taking to her Instagram space, the V actress shared a cute video, as she worked out along with her pet.

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most favourite actresses of the South entertainment industry. While she has a huge fan base for her impeccable acting skills, there’s a separate set of fans for what she posts on social media. Starting from her casual selfies to her professional photo shoots, she has always made sure that she entertains her social media followers with engaging posts. The latest one is her adorable workout video.

In the video, Aditi can be seen snuggling with the dog first, and then she can be doing some stretches along with the dog. Along with the video, she wrote, “#V are waiting for you” and tagged the cast and crew of the film V namely Nani Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas. As soon as the video came up online, it took over the internet and her fans and followers took to the comments section and stated how cute she looks in the video and how adorable her dog is.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi’s Mollywood film Sufiyum Sujatayum was released directly on OTT platform. Today, her recent Tollywood film V got released digitally owing to the COVID 19 outbreak. She has in her kitty, two other Tamil films. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal in choreographer Brinda master’s directorial debut, titled Hey Sinamika. She also has in her kitty, Dhanush’s directorial venture, where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

