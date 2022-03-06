VIDEO: After Samantha, Keerthy Suresh steals the show with her energetic dance moves on Vijay's Arabic Kuthu

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh is the latest actor who is bowled over by the viral song Arabic Kuthu. Sharing the video on Instagram, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Might be the last to the party, but never the least when it comes to #arabickuthu." Keerthy yet again steals the show with her energetic dance moves to Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's viral song from Beast.

One can see in the video, the Mahanati actress looks as cute as a button in a yellow velvet dress as she dances to the viral song after an event. From her killer expressions to dance moves, everything about the song looks amazing. She totally nails the hook step of Arabic Kuthu which is currently viral on social media. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and penned by actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Beast is directed by Nelson Dilpkumar and is backed by Sun Pictures. According to the buzz in the industry, Beast will release in cinemas on April 14, clashing with Yash’s multilingual film KGF: Chapter 2. However, an official word on the same is awaited.

Talking about Keerthy Suresh, the stunner has an interesting lineup of films releasing in 2022 and 2023. She has superstar Mahesh Babu co-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata releasing on May 12.

She recently wrapped shooting for Malayalam film Vaashi co-starring Tovino Thomas.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu join hands for Udhayanidhi-Mari Selvaraj's film titled Maamannan