VIDEO: After Samantha, Keerthy Suresh takes on ‘That’s not my name’ trend

After Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, South divas are also embracing the ‘That’s not my name’ trend. The latest to join the list is National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. Giving the fans a quick tour of the characters she has played over time, the star has uploaded a fun clip on her Instagram handle and it is simply amazing, to say the least.

The reel starts with Keerthy Suresh posing in striped nightwear and then introduces us to some of her most memorable characters from the past like Maya, Kavya, Sailaja, Sembaruthi, Savitri, Anupama, and Aarcha. The video ends with, “Now getting ready to be called Kalavathi”. Which is the name of her character in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Fans of the star are in for a treat as they get a crash course into all her characters through her latest post. The fans have shown their appreciation by showering the post with lovely comments.

Before Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also posted the ‘That’s not my name’ challenge and fans were in awe to see her.

Apart from her praiseworthy acting skills, Keerthy Suresh has always impressed everyone with her fashion sense. The actress has a one-of-a-kind dressing sense which is a perfect combination of comfort and chic. However, her niche lies in ethnic look.