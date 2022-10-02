VIDEO: Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya and Trisha papped at Ponniyin Selvan 1 special screening

See their video below

Trisha and Aishwarya’s face-off in the film is one of the biggest highlights. However, ahead of the film’s release, their selfie from the sets took social media by storm. Speaking about her bond and viral selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla said, "I was fortunate enough to meet her on the first day of my shoot. She is so friendly. She is already very familiar with the unit as she did many films with Mani sir. And we kinda hit off. Although on day one, we just had probably two shots and then there is so much hype about the face-off scene and the whole unit was gearing up for that. But by then what had happened was we already hit off and chatted a lot so for that particular scene, Mani sir saw both of us like yapping away and he was like listen, guys, this is a really complicated scene shooting over for two days. So we appreciate it if you guys don't spend time with each other. And that selfie happened on the day of the face-off scene and we just clicked for memories. And you know someone from the unit captured it."

